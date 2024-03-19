Son of man who died from Logan Co. tornado details the fears he had that night

Logan County — Three people were killed after an EF-3 tornado ripped through communities in Logan County Thursday.

69-year-old Neal Longfellow, of Orchard Island, was one of the victims.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Longfellow’s son, Neal, explained how he thought his whole family died in the storm.

Neal described his father as a fun-loving and goofy person who he idolized.

He told News Center 7 that his mom, stepfather, younger brother, and father, were all together when the tornado touched down.

Neal was expecting the outcome to be much worse.

“I honestly thought my whole family was dead. That’s what I thought the call was going to be, but they all were in separate hospitals in separate counties,” Neal said.

70-year-old Darla Williams and 81-year-old Marilyn Snapp also died as a result of the storms.

The women were best friends. They lived right next to each other inside the Geiger Mobile Home Park.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said emergency crews were conducting a search and rescue operation at Geiger Trailer Park when they found both Snapp and Williams deceased in the debris from the tornado.

Funeral arrangements for both women are still being planned.

