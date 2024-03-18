Logan County school district cancels classes today, tomorrow after last week’s tornado

INDIAN LAKE — A Logan County school district will remain closed for part of this week after last week’s deadly tornado.

Indian Lake Schools announced on social media that they will be closed today and tomorrow.

News Center 7 previously reported that the community came together to donate supplies to Indian Lake High School to help those who have been affected by the EF3 Tornado that struck the area.

During those days, principals and administrators will be contacting families of students who are displaced to assess their needs.

“Members of our teaching staff will also be reaching out to their students,” the district said.

The district said high school extracurricular practices and events will resume on Monday while elementary and middle school activities will be back on Wednesday.

Indian Lake Schools plans to operate on a two-hour delay and resume classes on Wednesdays.

Counselors will be available for students.





