‘One day at a time;’ Community rallies to pick up pieces after EF-3 tornado in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — Community members are rallying together after an EF-3 tornado touched down Logan County Thursday.

An EF-3 tornado was confirmed near Lakeview, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

This is the same tornado responsible for the damage in the Orchard Island area.

“Got an emergency phone call— and we drove up here because we were making funeral arrangements for my mother,” said Norman Penick.

Penick’s mother died last Saturday after a battle with lung cancer.

“She goes to bed between 7 and 8 every night. She would have been— that room would have fell on top of her,” Penick said. “We can’t figure it out either. We’re all dumbfounded. We’re really amazed. What is going on. The man upstairs.”

When the storm rolled in, Ron Watt grabbed his dog and ran to the back of his house.

“This house got hit like a shotgun blast by debris,” Watt said.

Once the storm passed, he saw just how devastating it was.

“You learn what’s important, and what’s not so important,” Watt said. “This stuff can be replaced.”

Governor Mike DeWine toured the damage on Friday.

“Nothing prepared me in regard to what we had been hearing for actually driving around and seeing the damage. There is a tremendous amount of damage,” DeWine said.

DeWine said it is a process to get both state and federal aid to disasters like this— but he’s committed to making sure help comes to those who need it.

Help has already started pouring in with donations of everything from food to toiletries filling the gym at Indian Lake High School.

Penick is grateful for that help and any help the DeWine may bring.

“I’m glad they’re helping. It’s going to be a blessing. Because he will help us. He’ll straighten this out,” Penick said.

Watt says he is already seeing his community rally together. Someone brought him a camper so he’d have a place to stay.

“In times of need, you know, the best comes out of people,” Watt said. “We will just have to go one day at a time and make the best out of this.”

