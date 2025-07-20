Construction halted after noose found at site of NFL team’s new stadium

NASHVILLE, TN — Work has been stopped after a noose was found at the construction site of an NFL team’s new stadium.

Nashville Police said they are aware and investigating, according to the Associated Press.

Construction began on the Tennessee Titans’ new stadium in 2024.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell commented on the incident on Friday, CBS affiliate NewsChannel 5 in Nashville reported.

“Obviously, this is an environment where we want to try as hard as we can to prevent scenarios that might be fear or hate-based,” he said. “There is an open investigation. I know the Titans are cooperating with our Metro Nashville police, and we’ll see what that investigation turns out.

The Tennessee Builders Alliance (TBA) immediately reported the incident, paused work, and began an internal review, NewsChannel 5 said.

“We are outraged and deeply saddened by this act,” said TBA. “We are working in close partnership with our client, trade partners, and unions to ensure every worker understands that racism and hate have no place here. Everyone deserves to feel safe, welcomed, and treated with respect and dignity.”

A reward of $250,000 has been offered for information leading to the person responsible.

