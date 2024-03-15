People confirmed dead from Thursday night’s storms in Logan County, sheriff says

LOGAN COUNTY — Storms moved through Ohio Thursday night and caused significant damage, especially across Logan County.

Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds told our news partner WBNS in Columbus that he had not seen much of the damage yet but was aware that people had “superficial injuries.”

Sheriff Dodds confirmed to News Center 7 that there were people dead from Thursday night’s storms. The number of fatalities has not yet been announced.

Logan County dispatchers told News Center 7 that they would release that number later today.

Dodds said that downed trees, gas leaks, and fallen power lines have prevented first responders from accessing areas where assistance is needed the most.

The damage is mainly in the areas of Russell’s Point, Orchard Island, and Midway between Lakeview and Russel’s Point where a mobile home park is located, WBNS said.

Dodds is urging anyone who is not a first responder to leave the area so officials can provide help where it is needed.

First responders will assess the effort on Friday morning.

Indian Lake Schools canceled classes on Friday and are open as shelter to those whose homes sustained damage in the storm.

They said on social media that the power is out at the school and are relying on backup generators.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

