Man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles on Ohio road, OSHP says

State troopers are investigating after a man was killed after being hit by two vehicles on an Ohio road.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from the Batavia Post were dispatched Monday at 1:30 a.m. on westbound State Route 125 near State Route 222 in Clermont County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

A state trooper told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati that the man was walking shirtless on State Route 125 when at least two vehicles hit him.

The man has been identified as Robert Love, 39, of Amelia.

He had succumbed to his injuries after state troopers arrived at the scene, the spokesperson said.

A woman saw Love’s body on the road and called for help, WCPO said.

State troopers said neither driver stopped to help him and added that no car parts were found near the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OSHP in Batavia at 513-732-1510.

Mutual aid was provided by the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office, Clermont Fire Department, and Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

