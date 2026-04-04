DAYTON — A business was closed after being hit multiple times by a U-Haul in Dayton early Saturday.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, officers responded around 6:40 a.m. to the 1300 block of Patterson Road on a reported crash.

Our news crew went to the scene on Saturday and saw significant damage to the front door of the Dayton Mart.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: U-Haul reportedly hits local market, flees the scene

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News Center 7 obtained a security video camera. It shows a U-Haul vehicle hitting the Dayton Mart multiple times.

It shows the U-Haul lining up in front of the doors and ramming into the store.

>>PHOTOS: Local market temporarily closed after hit multiple times by U-Haul

The driver then backs up and does it again. That’s when the glass shatters.

The security video shows the U-Haul hitting the Dayton Mart for the third time.

News Center 7’s Patterson spoke with a contractor about what they were doing.

“Right now, we’re temporarily securing it. We’re getting some two-by-fours, getting some temporary entry doors installed, so that we can get this store back running,” said Dominic Mantia, co-founder of X-Pro Elite Exterior.

He said they were working on getting the roof and doors stable on Saturday.

“Within the next 24 to 48 hours, he’ll be able to be an active business until we get a construction plan set in stone,” said Mantia.

Patterson also spoke with Ryan Sheehan, co-founder of X-Pro Elite Exterior.

Sheehan is working with the owners on what needs to be filed with insurance.

“Just proper documentation to restore them to their prior loss, just really, you know, proving, proving their loss and what it takes to, you know, be properly restored,” he said.

Sheehan told Patterson that one of the hardest parts that businesses go through is with their insurance. Especially if it does not look like it was an accident.

“Sometimes they get it right the first time,” said Sheehan. “Other times, we got to go back and forth about what it’s actually going to take to be able to restore the property to its prior loss.”

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Police Department to see if anyone has been arrested.

We will continue to update this developing story.

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