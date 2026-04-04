At least 13 injured after vehicle hits parade participants in Louisiana

LOUISIANA — Multiple people were injured after a vehicle hit parade participants in Louisiana on Saturday.

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Acadian Ambulance said in a social media post that the crash happened in New Iberia, Louisiana.

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Acadian medics said they transported 11 patients by ground and two others by air to hospitals, according to social media.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry also posted a statement on social media.

“Sharon and I are praying for all those affected, and are grateful for the first responders who have responded to the scene.”

New Iberia is about two hours away from New Orleans.

The incident remains under investigation.

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