1 dead, 1 injured after SUV hits utility pole, tree in Ohio

CLERMONT COUNTY — A woman is dead, and another woman is injured after an SUV hit a utility pole and a tree in Ohio on Saturday night.

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State troopers from the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a single vehicle crash at the 1300 block of U.S. 50 in Clermont County, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

OSHP has identified the woman as 40-year-old Kristen Houser of Blanchester.

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An initial investigation showed that a 2013 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on U.S. 50 when the 47-year-old female driver veered off the road.

The SUV hit a utility pole and a tree.

Medics pronounced Houser dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

Medics transported the driver, 47-year-old Bridget Meyer of Hamersville, to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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