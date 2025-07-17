‘Not right;’ 9-year-old hospitalized after being hit by car while running from loose dog

DAYTON — A 9-year-old is recovering after getting hit by a car while running from a loose dog.
News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to the child’s mother. The mother said it could be a year before her child walks again LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.
A driver hit Tiffany Edmond’s 9-year-old son, Domiko, on West Grand Tuesday as he was running from a neighbor’s dog.
The accident hurt his legs, and he had to be rushed to the hospital for immediate surgery.
Edmond said it could be a year before he walks again.
This story will be updated.
