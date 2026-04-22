Local Township announces new fiscal officer

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — The unexpired term of a local township’s fiscal officer has been filled.

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Miami Township announced on Wednesday that the Board of Trustees has selected Greg Clingerman to complete the vacated term of the township fiscal officer.

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The vacancy comes after a judge ruled last month to remove the previous fiscal officer, Bob Matthews, from office.

The ruling was the result of a months-long investigation after Matthews was accused of improperly trying to invest nearly $10-million of public money in gold coins.

Shortly after the ruling, the township announced it was looking to fill the vacated position.

Clingerman was sworn into office at a special meeting of the Board of Trustees on Tuesday to complete the term ending March 31, 2028.

He had been serving as deputy fiscal officer since November 2025. Clingerman will continue to work closely with trustees and finance department personnel to oversee the use of Township funding, purchasing, and record keeping.

Clingerman is currently a senior financial planner at Transamerica Financial Advisors, having previously worked for Edward Jones. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Dayton and a bachelor’s degree in business from Miami University.

“I am committed to serving my community, my neighbors, and the business community. I hope to bring a fresh perspective that will allow me to be a good steward of township funds,” Clingerman said.

Clingerman and his wife, Ann, are 43-year residents of Miami Township. They have four adult children.

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