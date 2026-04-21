2 taken into custody, 7 kids removed after child abuse investigation

DAYTON — Two people were taken into custody after an investigation into child abuse allegations in Dayton on Tuesday.

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Dayton police and investigators with the Montgomery County Children Services responded to a home on Wroe Avenue after receiving reports of a person harming a child.

The suspect accused of abusing the child was taken into custody, according ot Sgt. Creigee S. Coleman with the Dayton Police Department.

Coleman said the mother of the child was also taken into custody after allegations that she knew of the abuse.

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Coleman described the conditions inside the home as “less than desirable.”

Seven children were taken from the home along with 14 dogs.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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