Apartment residents concerned after continued violence, shootings

DAYTON — Two shootings in two months at one apartment complex.

People who live at Summit Square on Hoover Avenue said they have concerns about the violence.

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“I really don’t be outside when that’s going on, now what last death that did just happen, I actually seen,” Chyna Davis said.

Davis lives at Summit Square.

She said witnessing the deadly shooting affected her.

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“I seen the person on the ground, so that kind of really took a toll on me,” Davis said.

Milton Bankston, 41, was killed in a shooting on Saturday around 9:30 a.m.

Police said they are looking for 29-year-old Curtis Howard Sr. as part of their investigation.

A shooting at Summit Square last month hurt two people, one seriously.

Dayton police said they responded to a total of 733 calls for service at Summit Square in 2025.

So far this year, they’ve responded to 392 calls for service with those addresses.

Davis said she thinks management is trying to turn things around, but it’s working trash.

Her viral videos shed light on that problem.

“That’s kind of where code enforcement ended up coming here and the office, they came, and it actually did something,” she said.

Davis said management remodeled apartments last year, and maintenance is trying to keep up with calls, but she believes it will take them and the residents to slow down violence.

News Center 7 reached out to the apartment’s management, Redwood, LLC, about the violence.

We will update this story if we hear back.

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