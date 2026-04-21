Multiple explosive devices recovered from area home

BUTLER COUNTY — Authorities safely removed several explosive materials from a home in Butler County on Monday.

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Ross Township police responded to a public assistance call at a home around 5 p.m. on April 20, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller said they found “multiple ammunition cans” containing apparent explosive materials while going through a deceased family member’s belongings.

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Upon arrival, police found four ammunition cans with a detonating cord, as well as another can with blasting caps.

Out of an abundance of caution, authorities on scene requested that the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Unit respond.

Sgt. Rockey and Specialist Grimes, with the bomb squad, arrived on scene, safely removed the materials, and secured them for proper handling and disposal.

The sheriff’s office said the blasting caps will be safely destroyed by trained technicians using controlled explosive procedures.

“The detonating cord will also be rendered safe through controlled detonation, ensuring complete neutralization of the material,” the sheriff’s office added.

There is no threat to the surrounding community.

“This incident serves as an important reminder that potentially dangerous or unknown materials should never be handled and should be reported immediately to law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said.

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