County gets state funding to tear down vacant homes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The state is spending millions of dollars to tear down eyesores around Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talked with neighbors about the buildings they want gone. Hear from the LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The focus is to get rid of unsafe buildings and open the land for something new.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sound of a demolition crew can be noisy, but for some, the noise is worth it if it means fewer vacant homes.

“There’s some back over there, too. There’s some down that way. There’s some pretty much everywhere,” Robert Lewis said.

Lewis is talking about lots filled with trash, overgrown weeds, and broken windows.

“I think the task is daunting to deal with blighted homes and blighted places like that,” Lewis said.

Montgomery County recently received $230,000 in state funding to demolish the homes he sees every day.

Most of the lots are in West Dayton and Trotwood.

Montgomery County Land Bank said demolition for these lots starts in a few months.

But Lewis wants county leaders to look into what’s causing these blighted homes.

“It’s definitely a problem,” Lewis said.

Here is a full list of addresses that the $230,000 state funding will be used to demolish in Montgomery County:

11237 Providence Road

11301 Providence Road

2334 Weaver Street

2320 Weaver Street

920 Ethel Avenue

2304 Germantown Street

4766 Ericson Avenue

230 Strand Avenue

110 Chain Avenue

332 Albers Avenue

442 Hollencamp Avenue

1357 Courter Street

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]