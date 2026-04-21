NWSL announces Ohio expansion team

COLUMBUS — The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) is coming to Ohio.

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Columbus will become the 18th franchise in the NWSL, our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

League Commissioner Jessica Berman made it official with an announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

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“There was no question that for team 18, this was the right ownership and the right time to come to Columbus,” Berman said.

Berman added that Columbus delivered on three factors the league weighs with every expansion team: ownership quality, infrastructure, and the market itself.

As WBNS reported, the Haslam Sports Group will own the franchise, alongside partners Dr. Pete and Chris Edwards and Nationwide Insurance.

The Haslam Sports Group already owns the men’s professional soccer team in Columbus, the Crew. Additionally, the group owns the Cleveland Browns and owns a stake in the Milwaukee Bucks.

The new club is about two years away from taking the pitch in Columbus.

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