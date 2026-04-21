Some local voters to receive new ballot after first has language error

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Just over 300 voters received a second ballot after the first contained a mistake.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talked to a Board of Elections leader about what happened LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00

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There was a language error on the ballot in the Kettering City Schools bond.

The Montgomery County Board of Elections officials corrected the mistake, but need to let people know not to use the wrong ballot.

The school district sent its bond information to the Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office on time.

The office approved it and created the language.

The school district then reviewed the language and decided to make a change.

However, the Montgomery County Board of Elections had already sent the approved language from the Secretary of State’s office to their vendor.

This led to approximately 362 absentee voters receiving ballots with the incorrect language.

“We are in the process of notifying them through a postcard as well as contacting every one of those voters as best as we can. Additionally, there is a letter in that package. If they open it up, it gives them the instructions; they must return the replacement ballot. Even if they sent the first ballot,” Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jeff Rezabek said.

The Board of Elections will only count the ballots with the correct language.

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