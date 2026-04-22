Strong storms possible Wednesday

DAYTON — A stalled boundary is sitting near the Miami Valley today.

Strong to severe storms are possible later this evening along the boundary as temperatures climb into the middle 70s.

Thanks to a southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and gusts near 30 MPH pulling in warm and moist air, all the ingredients are there for redevelopment.

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SPC Outlook

The focus area will be along US 36 and north after 6 PM and lingering until roughly 10 PM this evening.

As the line of storms develops and pushes south into the northern parts of the Valley, the line will likely fall apart.

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Winds around 60 MPH and small hail are the biggest concerns. However, the threats are low.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the northern part of the Valley under a level 1 of 5, marginal risk for severe storms.

This simply means a storm or two had the potential to become severe.

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