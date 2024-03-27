Local Texas Roadhouse raises thousands for tornado relief fundraiser

TROY — Texas Roadhouse locations across the state are raising money for tornado victims.

On March 14, at least 5 tornadoes touched down in the Miami Valley, according to National Weather Service.

In Logan County, an EF-3 tornado touched down destroying more than 130 structures, hurting multiple people and killing three.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, this fundraiser pulled in a big dinner crowd.

100% of the profits from almost two dozen restaurants will go to the Indian Lake Tornado Relief Fund. Four of the participating locations are in the Miami Valley.

News Center’s Kayla McDermott went to the Texas Roadhouse in Troy and learned the wait time is hours long.

Diners said they came out to support the cause and eat some good food.

The manager told McDermott that staff members have marked down more than 700 people who are looking to dine in tonight.

At 5:30 p.m., the manager said they had already raised more than $8,000 for the relief fund.

“We like to support our community at all times so what a better option now they donate 100% of the profits today and all our locations around to help them out,” Managing Partner Lido Medina said.

The Texas Roadhouse in Troy is open until 9:30 p.m.

For those who want to dine in tonight, the manager suggests you put your name down online.

News Center 7 is working to learn exactly how much money was raised for the Indian Lake Tornado Relief Fund.

