Local

Ohio restaurants to donate 100% of Tuesday’s proceeds to Logan County tornado relief fund

By WHIO Staff

(Don & Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images )

By WHIO Staff

OHIO — Multiple Texas Roadhouse locations in Ohio are coming together to help a Logan County community affected by a deadly EF-3 tornado.

On Tuesday, March 26, 16 Texas Roadhouse locations will donate 100% of their proceeds to the United Way of Logan County - Indian Lake Tornado Relief fund.

>>RELATED: Tornado relief benefit concert raises $50,000 for Logan County

Three of the participating locations are in the Miami Valley.

As of 2:45 p.m. on March 23, the relief fund has $965,433 from 2,239 donors and the United Way Board, according to the United Way of Logan County.

>>RELATED: 133 structures destroyed, hundreds damaged in deadly Logan County tornado

The participating locations include:

We will continue to update this list if more locations join the cause.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
Win $1,000,000 With WHIO's Battle Of The Brackets Challenge

Eclipse Watch 2024

Most Read