Ohio restaurants to donate 100% of Tuesday’s proceeds to Logan County tornado relief fund

OHIO — Multiple Texas Roadhouse locations in Ohio are coming together to help a Logan County community affected by a deadly EF-3 tornado.
On Tuesday, March 26, 16 Texas Roadhouse locations will donate 100% of their proceeds to the United Way of Logan County - Indian Lake Tornado Relief fund.
Three of the participating locations are in the Miami Valley.
As of 2:45 p.m. on March 23, the relief fund has $965,433 from 2,239 donors and the United Way Board, according to the United Way of Logan County.
The participating locations include:
- Troy located at 1809 Towne Park Dr.
- Huber Heights located at 5611 Merily Way
- Lima located at 1940 Roschman Ave.
- Chillicothe located at 1470 A, N Bridge St.
- Marysville located at 16601 Square Dr.
- Springfield located at 1750 N. Bechtle Ave.
- Alliance located at 2033 W State St.
- Grove City located at 4155 Parkway Centre Dr.
- Hilliard located at 1770 Hilliard-Rome Rd.
- Lancaster located at 2890 Columbus-Lancaster Rd. NW
- Mansfield located at 515 N. Lexington-Springmill Rd.
- New Philly located at 120 Bluebell Dr. NW
- Newark located at 1200 W Church St.
- Polaris located at 8440 Lyra Dr.
- Stow located at 4310 Lakepointe Corporate Dr.
- Zanesville located at 635 Zane St.
We will continue to update this list if more locations join the cause.
