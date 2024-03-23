Ohio restaurants to donate 100% of Tuesday’s proceeds to Logan County tornado relief fund

OHIO — Multiple Texas Roadhouse locations in Ohio are coming together to help a Logan County community affected by a deadly EF-3 tornado.

On Tuesday, March 26, 16 Texas Roadhouse locations will donate 100% of their proceeds to the United Way of Logan County - Indian Lake Tornado Relief fund.

Three of the participating locations are in the Miami Valley.

As of 2:45 p.m. on March 23, the relief fund has $965,433 from 2,239 donors and the United Way Board, according to the United Way of Logan County.

The participating locations include:

Troy located at 1809 Towne Park Dr.

Huber Heights located at 5611 Merily Way

Lima located at 1940 Roschman Ave.

Chillicothe located at 1470 A, N Bridge St.

Marysville located at 16601 Square Dr.

Springfield located at 1750 N. Bechtle Ave.

Alliance located at 2033 W State St.

Grove City located at 4155 Parkway Centre Dr.

Hilliard located at 1770 Hilliard-Rome Rd.

Lancaster located at 2890 Columbus-Lancaster Rd. NW

Mansfield located at 515 N. Lexington-Springmill Rd.

New Philly located at 120 Bluebell Dr. NW

Newark located at 1200 W Church St.

Polaris located at 8440 Lyra Dr.

Stow located at 4310 Lakepointe Corporate Dr.

Zanesville located at 635 Zane St.

We will continue to update this list if more locations join the cause.

