Tornado relief benefit concert raises $50,000 for Logan County

BELLEFONTAINE — Musical acts came together in Logan County and raised thousands of dollars for those impacted by the deadly tornado and severe storms that hit the area last week.

The concert, which was held at the Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine, raised $50,000 for tornado relief, according to the United Way of Logan County.

As we showed you on News Center 7 at 11:00, event organizers said they could have turned the event into a two- or three-day event with non-stop performances.

“That’s how many people, you know, wanted to contribute,” Greg Titus, Holland Theatre’s executive director, said.

Organizers collected donations through sales of tickets and T-shirts. Two food trucks were on site. There also was a live auction featuring Ohio State University football goodies from one of the emcees – former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Zwick.

