133 structures destroyed, hundreds damaged in deadly Logan County tornado

LOGAN COUNTY — Over 130 structures were destroyed when a deadly EF-3 tornado ripped through Logan County last week.

Assessment teams surveyed over 900 structures after last week’s storms and reported that 133 of them had been destroyed, Helen Norris, Logan County Emergency Management Agency Director said.

She also noted that 164 structures sustained major damage, 421 sustained minor damage and 178 others were affected.

The Small Business Administration was in the area this week to conduct their assessment of the damage. Norris said they met their criteria “early in the assessment.” They anticipate some kind of resources coming from them soon.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be in Logan County on Tuesday to assess the damage to determine the possibility of federal resources.

Norris also mentioned the massive amount of debris management work going on in the area.

“This is the largest debris event that we have had to deal with in Logan County by about 10 times what happened during the ice storm of 2005,” she said.

On Thursday, 532 tons of debris were removed and taken to a landfill, according to Ben Vollrath, the county’s public information officer.

Students at Indian Lake Schools returned to school on Wednesday, as News Center 7 reported. Superintendent Rob Underwood said Friday that about 96 students in the district were displaced from their homes after the storm.

In addition to the upcoming FEMA assessment, county officials will also be holding a housing meeting soon to determine how the county will set up temporary housing for those who have been displaced.

