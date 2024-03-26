‘Heart-wrenching;’ Community members hopeful as FEMA crews begin tornado damage assessment

LOGAN COUNTY — Homes and businesses are destroyed and people are still trying to pick up the pieces after the deadly Logan County tornado touched down nearly two weeks ago.

>>PHOTOS: Strong tornadoes, severe storms bring destruction across Miami Valley

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson talks to a pastor of a local church who said his community is coming together to help those impacted LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

On Tuesday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) began its damage assessment in Logan County.

>>RELATED: FEMA to assess damage in Logan County today after deadly tornado destroys hundreds of buildings

FEMA Special Affairs Specialist Dan Schulman said crews will stay in Logan County as long as they are needed.

Logan County Pastor Ben Baum shares the same sentiment and hopes FEMA crews focus their attention on those who have been left with nothing.

>>RELATED: 133 structures destroyed, hundreds damaged in deadly Logan County tornado

“I’m just hoping that they start with the hardest hit first, the ones who don’t have a home anymore,” Baum said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 135 Logan County tornado damage (Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol)

©2024 Cox Media Group