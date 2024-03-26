FEMA to assess damage in Logan County today after deadly tornado destroys hundreds of buildings

LOGAN COUNTY — FEMA will be in Logan County today to assess damage after the deadly tornado that destroyed so many homes and businesses.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz is in Logan County, where News Center 7 has heard from people who say they could really use the federal aid on News Center 7′s Daybreak:

Many people in the community say that they need the federal aid, or else they may not be able to afford to rebuild. They are still trying to figure out what they are going to do next.

Leveled homes, destroyed mobile homes, and gaping holes in buildings remain all across Logan County.

Hundreds of buildings were damaged by the Tornado, according to Logan County Emergency Management.

“I’m afraid I’m not going to find the funding to fix her. I’m not gonna lie. There’s funding out there but I don’t know if I’m gonna get any or how much I’m gonna get,” Missy Johnson from Lakeview said.

FEMA is expected to come later this morning, News Center 7 will be there when they do to discuss the timeline of their work.





