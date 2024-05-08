Threat for more storms with heavy rain, flooding possible this evening

DAYTON — The Miami Valley could see another round of showers and thunderstorms this evening.
>> Tornadoes confirmed in Mercer, Auglaize, Darke counties following Tuesday night’s storms, NWS says
The Miami Valley is under a marginal risk (1/5) for strong storms, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).
We will remain dry throughout most of the day but we could see a round of thunderstorms and showers by the evening into overnight.
