Threat for more storms with heavy rain, flooding possible this evening

DAYTON — The Miami Valley could see another round of showers and thunderstorms this evening.

Our team of Storm Center 7 meteorologists will continue to track this system and have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 starting at 5:00 p.m.

>> Tornadoes confirmed in Mercer, Auglaize, Darke counties following Tuesday night’s storms, NWS says

The Miami Valley is under a marginal risk (1/5) for strong storms, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

We will remain dry throughout most of the day but we could see a round of thunderstorms and showers by the evening into overnight.

We will continue to update this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group