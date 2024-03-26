Tornado-ravaged communities anxiously awaiting FEMA assistance

LOGAN COUNTY — Uncertainty for most people who called a Logan County mobile park home.

Their tornado-ravaged neighborhood is a mess and the few who stayed hope FEMA helps.

Missy Johnson’s home has damage, but it is still standing.

“I just feel blessed I’m alive and I have a structure to work with,” Johnson said.

Her neighbors can’t say the same.

Damage is so bad crews tore down what was left, but thanks to others Johnson is still in her place.

>> FEMA damage assessment teams requested for 11 Ohio counties impacted by tornadoes, severe storms

“They’ve let us have generators and provided us with gas,” she said.

But she is struggling and does not have much money.

“The bare minimum would be between $10-$15,000,” Johnson said.

She has broken windows, a ruined roof, and deep gashes in the siding.

She does not know how she will fix the damage.

“I had saved up $500 ... that money has now dwindled down to nothing,” Johnson said.

>> PHOTOS: Severe storms, radar-confirmed tornadoes move through Miami Valley

A big problem for her and others is they did not have mobile home insurance.

“We are a liability to the insurance company,” she said.

She has applied to several organizations, hoping to get some financial help.

But has not heard back, her last hope is FEMA.

“From what I understand online I do qualify, praying that they’ll be able to fix my trailer. I love it here,” Johnson said.

But if that does happen she has no idea what she will do, and that terrifies her.

“I’m afraid I’m not going to find the funding to fix (my trailer) I’m not going to lie ... there’s funding out there but I don’t know if I’m gonna get any or how much,” she said.

FEMA is set to conduct damage assessment on Tuesday.

©2024 Cox Media Group