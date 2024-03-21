FEMA damage assessment teams requested for 11 Ohio counties impacted by tornadoes, severe storms

OHIO — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to conduct a damage assessment for the 11 counties impacted by tornadoes and severe storms last week.

The announcement came Thursday after DeWine previously declared a state of emergency for Logan, Auglaize, Mercer, Darke, Miami, Union, Delaware, Licking, Hancock, Crawford, and Richland counties.

>> PHOTOS: Severe storms, radar-confirmed tornadoes move through Miami Valley

On Tuesday, six FEMA damage assessment teams will be inspecting and assessing the damage in those 11 counties to identify the type and extent of disaster damages to homes and businesses. They’ll also assess whether federal resources are needed to help local and state resources.

“Ohioans are resilient. When I toured the damage at Indian Lake, I heard over and over again from the residents I talked to about their resolve to rebuild. Having FEMA assess the damage is the next step in helping the affected communities recover,” DeWine said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, five tornadoes touched down in the Miami Valley a week ago. Four were in Ohio, one of which left three people dead in Logan County.

