Local sheriff’s office mourning death of retired K9 officer

CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of one of their retired K9 officers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Retired K9 Yari died on Saturday after a long battle with cancer, according to a spokesperson with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

K9 Yari was a partner to retired Deputy Jonny Lemen.

The pair “patrolled Clark County and protected its citizens for many years, channeling his constant energy to take enormous quantities of illegal drugs and guns off the streets, making the community a safer place,” the spokesperson said.

After retiring, Yari became a family companion and lived out his life at home.

K9 Yari joins K9s Apollo and Etzel, his predecessors, and K9 Gordon, his successor, in the memories of the sheriff’s office and community.

He “carries on as a treasured part of the legacy of the ‘4-legged Deputies’ of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office,” the spokesperson said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



