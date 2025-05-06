Local cow competing in national ‘Happy Cow Showdown’

ST MARYS — A cow from a local farm is participating in a competition to see who is the happiest cow.

Organic Valley, a dairy company, is holding a “Happy Cow Showdown” to identify the happiest cow from its farms across America.

“The Happy Cow Showdown celebrates the positive impact organic pasture-based farming has on cows, the delicious milk they produce, and the environment around them,” the company said on its website.

Daisy the Holstein cow from Settlage Family Farm in St. Marys is one of eight contenders.

“Imagine the most Zen person you know, but as a 1,000 lb. Holstein. That’s Daisy. Just like her namesake flower, she can often be found planted in lush organic pastures swaying in the breeze,” Daisy’s About section reads.

The competition is currently in round one, which started on May 1 and lasts till May 11.

The top four happiest cows will advance to Round 2 starting on May 12 through May 18.

The top two will advance to the third and final round, or the “Happy-onship Round”, which will last from May 19 through May 27.

The winner will be crowned the happiest cow!

As of this writing, Daisy is ranked number two in the round one leaderboard with 3,827 votes.

You can vote for who you think is the happiest cow here.

