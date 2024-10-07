Storm Center 7 grows! Austin Chaney, Britley Ritz welcome new additions to their families

DAYTON — The Storm Center 7 family is growing as we announce two new precious additions.

Austin Chaney, Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist, and his wife, welcomed their son, Bennett, in early September. He was born early and spent 21 days in the NICU.

“For Lily and I, it was probably the most mentally taxing 21 days of our lives – especially leaving each night wondering how this little baby would do while we were away,” Austin said on Facebook.

According to a social post made on October 2, Austin said he and his wife are soaking up more time with Bennett while hiking and visiting a local pumpkin patch.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz and her fiancée, Ryan, welcomed their baby girl, Emberlin, on September 30.

“She’s healthy and is doing very well over the last few days. We have been blessed,” Ritz said on Facebook.

Britley will be on maternity leave through the end of the year. Meanwhile, Austin will be returning to the air within the next week or so.

Everyone at WHIO-TV and the Cox Media Group family extend our best wishes to the new parents.

