Local police department gets $400K in state funding for violent crime reduction

DAYTON — State leaders have given local police thousands in grant funding to help address violent crimes.

The Dayton Police Department was awarded $400,000 as part of the state’s latest round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.

The City of Dayton has announced plans to implement a violence interruption program targeting crime hot spots.

“We’re looking at areas of the North Main area and also some areas over in Westwood. Those are two primary areas,” Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims previously told News Center 7.

Other local agencies that received funding include the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Logan Sheriff’s Office, and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

