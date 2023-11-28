Former local election official pleads guilty to felony charge

MIAMI COUNTY — The former deputy director for the Miami County Board of Elections has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge.

Ian Ridgeway, 30, of West Milton pleaded guilty Monday to one felony count of forgery, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Ridgeway was being investigated over the summer by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed on paid administrative leave in early August.

News Center 7 checked and Ridgeway’s name is no longer listed under deputy director on the Miami County Board of Elections website. News Center 7 learned Monday that he resigned in October.

In August, News Center 7 spoke with Miami County Board of Elections Chairman Dave Fisher about the investigation into Ridgeway. He said then that the investigation was due to irregularities with “some procurement of supplies.”

In a statement sent to News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott on Tuesday, Fisher said he was disappointed because Ridgeway “is a very talented young man that just had a laps in judgment.”

“I hope getting this behind him, he will be able to get himself on the right path.,” Fisher said. “By no means did this situation affect any elections in Miami County. Our voting system and elections are safe, secure! Also, we couldn’t do it without all of our Election Day poll workers and our staff at the (Board of Elections) office.”

Ridgeway is set to appear back in court for his sentencing on Jan. 11. He faces a possible prison term of six to 12 months and a maximum fine of $2,500, according to court records. He could also receive up to five years of probation.

