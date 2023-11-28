Police: Postal carrier lied about being robbed at gunpoint ‘to get time off work’

TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio postal carrier allegedly lied about being robbed at gunpoint to get out of work, according to police.

Cody James Reardon, 20, made the claims Saturday, WTVG reported.

According to court documents, crews responded to the call due to the nature of the allegations, along with a United States Postal Inspection Service Inspector, “in search of the suspect that did not exist,” the station reported.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed Reardon exiting the USPS van, looking around, then throwing a set of USPS keys into a yard, according to WTOL.

Police said their investigation revealed the claims were “a ploy in order to get time off of work,” WTVG reported.

Reardon was charged with making false alarms to a law enforcement agency, a fifth-degree felony, WTOL reported. He appeared in Toledo Municipal Court Monday morning for an initial appearance, where a judge released him on his own recognizance.

He is due back in court for another hearing in January 2024.

