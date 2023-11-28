‘Do your homework;’ BBB warns scammers looking to take advantage of ‘Giving Tuesday’

MIAMI VALLEY — After a weekend full of food and shopping, today is “Giving Tuesday.”

>>Red Cross encouraging blood donations on ‘Giving Tuesday’

The goal is to support someone’s favorite charity, but scammers are after your money as well.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says people need to be mindful when giving today.

“For scam artists, they take advantage of every current event, ‘Giving Tuesday’ is no different,” said Sheri Sword, Vice President of Communications of the Better Business Bureau of Dayton, and Miami Valley. “And so, what they are hoping is that you will make your giving decisions without thinking and donate your money to them and not to the legitimate charities.”

>>RELATED: Want to donate to relief efforts of the Gaza–Israel Conflict? Here’s how to avoid possible scams

She told News Center 7 consumer reporter Xavier Hershovitz that people should make sure they are donating to a charity that is legitimate.

Sometimes scammers even use names that would like the real things and people don’t have to just give money.

“And if you don’t want to give cash but want to donate items, contact the charity itself,” explained Sword. “So, find out what items it needs. Oftentimes, they’ll have a list of needed items on their website that you can look at.”

She told Hershovitz that it’s important that people do research and know who they are donating to. The BBB also does its part to help.

“We evaluate charities based on 20 standards for charity accountability, we look at their governance, we look at their use of funds,” said Sword. “And then we provide those reports to the public to help them make their giving decisions.”

>>RELATED: ‘Be careful;’ BBB warns of potential scams with holiday shopping season in full swing

She also explained to Hershovitz that people should take their time to make “giving” decisions.

“You worked hard for that money, you want to make sure you’re giving it to a charity that needs it’s going to use it well and really be a good steward of your funds,” said Sword. “So, do your homework, do your research, check out their websites, look at the written materials, and know that they’re going to use the money the way you intend.

Any charity is happy to accept a donation today, tomorrow, or anytime down the line.

For more information, visit the BBB’s website.

©2023 Cox Media Group