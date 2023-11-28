Red Cross encouraging blood donations on ‘Giving Tuesday’

OHIO — The American Red Cross is hoping people will make donating blood a holiday habit.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Red Cross facing nationwide blood shortage, asking for donations

The non-profit organization needs thousands more donations per week to avoid what It calls, an ‘often-invisible emergency.’

Ashley Henyan, American Red Cross spokesperson, said collecting blood can be a challenge this time of year.

“Schools are closed, families are on vacation, people are attending functions and festive parties and not really thinking about going out to their local blood drive,” she said. “But there are still patients in the hospital that need blood to survive.”

The Red Cross declared a national blood shortage back in September, citing the busy season and back-to-back climate disasters.

Henyan says donations have increased but will need more units to meet patient needs.

“We never want someone to be in the position where they don’t have the blood they need to survive,” she stated.

If people would like to donate, visit this website for more information.

©2023 Cox Media Group