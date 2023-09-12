Red Cross facing nationwide blood shortage, asking for donations

MIAMI VALLEY — The American Red Cross is asking for donations amid a nationwide blood shortage.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Red Cross to hold blood drives this month due to donation shortage

Supply levels have fallen nearly 25% since early August because of a drop in donations and Hurricane Idalia further strained the bloody supply with blood drive cancellations, a Red Cross spokesperson said.

It says emergency supplies of donated blood are critically low and all blood types are urgently needed.

The Red Cross said there is an emergency need for platelet donors and type O blood.

It needs to collect about 12,500 donations each day to meet patient’s needs, according to the spokesperson.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Red Cross urges people to donate; Donors to receive e-gift card, chance to win Florida trip

There are upcoming blood donation opportunities this month across the area:

Sept. 14- 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Zion Lutheran Church in Tipp City, 14 W Walnut Street

Sept. 16- 8 a.m.-2 p.m., LDS Dayton Cultural Hall in Dayton, 901 E Whipp Road

Sept. 19- 1 p.m. 7 p.m. Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, 2727 Fairfield Commons

Sept. 21- 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Red Cross Building in Troy, 1100 Wayne Street

You can schedule an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting this website, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

©2023 Cox Media Group