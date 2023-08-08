Red Cross to hold blood drives this month due to donation shortage

MIAMI VALLEY — The American Red Cross will be hosting blood drives across the region this month due to the shortfall in donations.

The Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of this summer making it harder to keep hospital shelves stocked, a spokesperson said.

They are seeking donations of type O negative, type O positive, type B negative, and type A negative blood donors, as well as platelet donors.

Anyone who donates this month will get a $10 e-gift card, according to a spokesperson.

Upcoming blood donations will happen in Clark, Greene, Logan, Miami, and Montgomery Counties from August 16-31.

To see where and when those blood drives will take place, visit this webpage.

People can also make an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767 or by clicking here.

