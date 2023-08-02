Sheriff’s investigation sidelines Miami County Board of Elections deputy director

XENIA — The Miami County Board of Election’s deputy director is on paid administrative leave because he is the focus of a county sheriff’s office investigation.

>> WATCH: Body cam captures moments leading to deadly hours-long standoff in Vandalia

“We weren’t sure what was going on,” elections board Chairman Dave Fisher told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott on Wednesday.

“It was due to some procurement of supplies, some irregularities,” he said.

Fisher said he learned Tuesday that Deputy Director Ian Ridgeway was being investigated and noted that Ridgeway was given paid administrative leave at this point because he’s innocent until proven guilty.

“We do know they’re going to be going through his computer,” Fisher said. “We had to do something yesterday. . . just to help along with the investigation and . . . get to the bottom of this.”

Kenneth Henning, Southwest Ohio regional liaison for Secretary of State Frank LaRose, said whatever is happening with Ridgeway in no way affects what goes on at the ballot box.

“Honestly, the integrity of the election in Miami County is very sound,” Henning said.

Fisher echoed that sentiment.

“Nothing to worry about in Miami County,” he said. “This, again, had nothing to do with the administration of this election or any prior election. So. . . our elections in Miami County are safe, strong and secure.”

Voters have been casting ballots every day, Fisher said, and he’s looking forward to more voters coming in this week, up until Election Day on Aug. 8.





©2023 Cox Media Group