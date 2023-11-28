Local community without water; school district announces early dismissal

WEST ALEXANDRIA — A local community is without water, causing schools to let out early.

The Village of West Alexandria is currently without water, officials shared on social media.

About 20 minutes before the announcement, officials said crews were going to be replacing a leaking valve in the center of town. Some areas were scheduled to be without water while the repair was happening, but now the whole village is without water due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The issue is impacting Twin Valley Community Local Schools, causing them to have an early dismissal. High school and middle school students will be released at 11:45 a.m. and elementary students will be released at 12:45 p.m., district officials told News Center 7.

We’re working to learn more about when water is expected to be restored to the whole village.

