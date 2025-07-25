Local agencies pay tribute after Ohio officer dies from ambush shooting

MIAMI VALLEY — Multiple law enforcement agencies across the region are offering condolences after an Ohio officer died on Thursday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Officer Phillip Wagner, a 3-year veteran with the Lorain Police Department, died from his injuries sustained in an ambush shooting.

Wagner and his partner, Officer Peter Gale, 51, were splitting a pizza on their lunch break when police said the suspect, Michael Parker, 28, ambushed them with a high-powered rifle.

Lorain Police Officer Brent Payne, 47, rushed to the scene to help and was also shot.

The 35-year-old leaves behind a wife and two children.

Several law enforcement agencies have paid tributes to Wagner on social media.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said its thoughts are with the Lorain Police Department.

“Our thoughts are with the Lorain Police Department as they mourn the loss of Officer Phillip C. Wagner, who was critically wounded in an ambush yesterday and tragically passed away today. Two other officers were also shot in this senseless act of violence. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office stands with Lorain PD and the families of those impacted by this heartbreaking tragedy.”

Huber Heights Police offered its condolences to Wagner and the two officers shot.

“The Huber Heights Police Division would like to offer our most heartfelt condolences to the three Loraine Police Officers who were ambushed. We have been informed that one of the Officers has tragically lost their life in the line of duty. This heinous act of violence starkly illustrates the risks and challenges faced by law enforcement personnel. The brave men and women in law enforcement work diligently to maintain safety and order within our communities, frequently putting their own lives in jeopardy. Let us all honor this courageous Officer in our thoughts and prayers.”

Englewood Police paid tribute to Officer Wagner, who was also a SWAT operator and USMC Combat Veteran.

“The men and women of the Englewood Police Department extend our deepest condolences to the Lorain Police Department, and to the family and friends of Officer Phillip Wagner. Officer Wagner was a veteran police officer, SWAT operator, and a USMC Combat Veteran who fought for this country. Most importantly, he was a loving husband and father of three young children. He paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the Lorain community and was targeted and killed in a cowardice act of violence, simply for wearing the badge.”

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office also paid tribute to Wagner.

“Prayers for the family and the department.”

Xenia Police offered its condolences to the Lorain Police Department.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lorain Police Department and the families of fallen Officer Phillip Wagner, as well as injured Officers Brent Payne and Peter Gale.”

We will continue to update this story.

