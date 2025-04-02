‘Listen to your gut;’ City honors couple who helped catch suspect in deadly shootoing

MIAMISBURG — A city has honored the couple that helped police find a man wanted in a deadly shooting.

The shooting occurred at a home on Golden Arrow Court in Miamisburg around 9:30 p.m. on March 12.

When police arrived, they found 52-year-old Leslie Ross dead inside. She had been shot five times.

A 15-hour manhunt for 32-year-old Demetrius Turner began shortly after.

Katelynn and Matthew Pope were out with their two daughters and saw Turner standing in front of a driveway on March 13.

“We knew he didn’t live there because we know the people that live there and that’s what really gave it away. And then once we got up the road, we waved down a Miamisburg police officer and we let him know that someone was in the woods over there,” Matthew said.

