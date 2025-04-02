WATCH: Bodycam shows troopers stop Beavercreek Township Administrator, conduct OVI tests

GREENE COUNTY — New body camera video shows Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulling over Beavercreek Township’s Administrator Ryan Rushing on March 21.

The traffic stop took place on US 35 East in Beavercreek after 11 p.m.

Rushing has since been charged with Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated (OVI), speed and marked lane violations, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

After stopping Rushing, the trooper asked him what he was doing.

Body camera video captures Rushing telling the trooper that he is “just driving.”

The trooper told Rushing he was going 100 mph and was “all over the road.”

The traffic stop ticket obtained by News Center 7 shows that Rushing was driving 98 mph in a 55 mph zone.

During the stop, the trooper suspected this could also be an OVI case, so they asked Rushing how much he had to drink.

Rushing said, “not much.”

Records show Rushing refused a sobriety test, but the body camera video shows troopers testing his eye movements and then shows Rushing walking in a line.

“You don’t want to do any other tests?” the trooper asks Rushing.

“No sir,” Rushing replies.

“I’m asking, do you want to do the rest of the tests or no,” the trooper continues.

“I can,” Rushing said.

The troopers on scene appear to take Rushing into custody at the end of the body camera video.

Beavercreek Township Board of Trustees chair Tom Kretz told News Center 7 that Rushing is still on the job, but they are monitoring the situation.

“The Trustees are monitoring the situation closely and consulting with legal counsel regularly to ensure the best interests of Beavercreek Township Residents and Businesses remain at the forefront, while cognizant that to the Board’s knowledge, Mr. Rushing has not been convicted of any wrongdoing to date. The Trustees are taking this very seriously and mindful of the impact on Township Staff, and the optics surrounding the matter,” Kretz said in a statement.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Kretz said Rushing made the Board of Trustees and Township Human Resource Manager aware of the incident on Monday.

Court records indicate that Rushing is scheduled to appear in court on April 14.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

