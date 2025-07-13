Less than 2K outages reported after severe storms moved across region

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are without power after severe weather moved through the region on Saturday.
As of 8:05 p.m., over 800 AES customers are without power, according to their outage map.
There are 1,685 utility customers without power across the region.
Customers in the following Miami Valley counties have reported outages:
- Champaign- 2
- Greene- 11
- Logan- 5
- Miami- 553
- Montgomery- 291
- Preble- 1
Some Duke Energy customers in the Miami Valley are without power:
- Butler County- 509
- Warren County- 67
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
