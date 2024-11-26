Law enforcement cracking down on distracted driving during busy travel season

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Tens of millions of people will be traveling this week, and law enforcement agencies are cracking down on distracted driving.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5 p.m., departments across the state will be putting additional officers and troopers on the roads, looking out for distracted drivers.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) says that the roads will be packed with drivers this year.

“Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year and this year AAA is predicting some record travel times,” ODOT spokesperson Mandi Dillon said.

ODOT is working to decrease the amount of construction zones to help alleviate traffic issues, but the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is honing in on distracted drivers.

“We look at impaired driving, failure to wear a safety belt, and also distracted driving. It ends tragic,” OSHP Sergeant Tyler Ross said.

OSHP is focusing on phone use behind the wheel. In October of 2023, Ohio made it illegal to use a cell phone while driving if it’s in your hand, or on your lap.

Drivers over 18 can use hands-free devices.

“If you have a passenger in the vehicle, have them do it. Don’t drive distracted. We see it time and time again unfortunately more often than not,” Ross said.

Ross also said they look at information from last year, to help better enforce drivers this year.

“Last year during our 5 day reporting period we had 12 fatal crashes that killed 13 people. Of those… 5 crashes and 6 fatalities were OVI related… we look at safety belts… 2 of them were unbelted.. so it’s a shared responsibility,” Ross said.

The recommend that drivers leave with plenty of time to get where you need to go, without rushing.

