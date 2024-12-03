Large police presence reported in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — A large police presence was reported in a Dayton neighborhood on Monday night.
Several Dayton police officers were seen in the area of Ashwood Avenue and Sabina Avenue around 8 p.m.
Video from the scene shows two police cruisers blocking another car in.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
