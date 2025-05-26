Kettering Health continues to restore services almost week after cyberattack

KETTERING — Kettering Health has announced that it’s Radiation Oncology technology is back online almost a week after a cyberattack caused a system-wide outage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In an update on social media, Kettering Health said this technology only took five days to come back online, despite it usually taking weeks.

>> RELATED: Kettering Health officials acknowledge impacts of cyber attack are ‘extremely frustrating’

TRENDING STORIES:

The cyberattack occurred on May 20 after there was unauthorized access to it’s network, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The system-wide outage caused “a number of challenges” for the network’s medical centers.

Over the weekend, the network said it’s emergency departments, on-demand care, and urgent care locations remain open.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a Kettering Health spokesperson said on Friday that elective procedures are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis and they are working to place a limit on diversions from emergency departments.

A temporary phone line was also created “for patients with urgent clinical questions.”

Kettering Health’s CEO said that the outage could range from 10 to 20 days to be resolved.

For the latest information on the hospital network’s system-wide technology outage, click here.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group