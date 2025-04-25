‘Just to get a buck;’ Neighbors concerned after string of gas station armed robberies

RIVERSIDE — Three men have been arrested after a third armed robbery at gas stations all within two miles of each other.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke with people who live and work in the neighborhood about their safety concerns. Neighbors say they believe one thing is responsible for the uptick in crime LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

The robberies happened between April 17 and Friday morning at a Marathon, Shell, and Sammy’s Drive Thru.

“I know just about everyone in there. So, this kind of hit home a little bit, especially living around the corner,” Zachary Kennedy of Riverside said, who lives near one of the stations.

Police made three arrests Friday morning after the robbery at the Shell gas station on Smithville Road near U.S. 35. However, it remains unclear if the three people arrested are also suspected in the other robberies.

This story will be updated.

