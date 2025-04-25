Ohio man killed after farm tractor hits power lines

FAYETTE COUNTY — A 45-year-old man is dead after his farm tractor hit a power line Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fayette County dispatchers received a call reporting that a farm tractor was on fire and a person was lying unresponsive next to it, according to a media release.

Matthew Stoll, 45, of Leesburg, was pronounced dead.

TRENDING STORIES:

Stoll was driving a John Deere 7210 tractor pulling an agricultural sprayer when he entered a field on Simmons Road.

One of the sprayer boom arms was elevated and connected with an overhead power line in the field, which energized the farm machinery.

It is believed Stoll died from an electric shock.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group