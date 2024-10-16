‘Just can’t wait;’ Drivers react to upcoming traffic pattern change on I-75

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A major traffic pattern change will impact tens of thousands of drivers in the Miami Valley starting Wednesday.

As reported Tuesday on News Center 7 at 5:00, the changes will occur on the miles-long construction on Interstate 75 through southern Montgomery County.

It runs from West Carrollton High School north to the U.S. 35 interchange.

News Center 7′s John Bedell said this will impact some exit and entrance ramps.

One of those ramps includes the on-ramp to get on I-75 SB from Dryden Road. It’s been closed for a while but will reopen Wednesday night with this traffic pattern shift depending on the weather.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) told Bedell their concern was the potential for rain because it makes it hard to put down the striping they need to make the switch.

Miami Valley drivers have opinions on I-75 through Montgomery County and there is a lot of frustration.

“Oh my God, it’s hectic. It’s really hectic,” said Candy Fisher of Beavercreek.

“I can’t say the truth,” answered Bob Lewis from Liberty, Indiana. “It is terrible. It’s terrible.”

“I’ve seen a lot of wrecks on there,” said Fisher. “A lot of construction going on.”

But there is relief on the way.

Crews are taking a major step toward the final stages of the southern Montgomery County I-75 Construction.

The biggest change will be after the evening rush on Wednesday. Crews will close the contraflow lane for good.

A view from Sky 7 showed that one lane crossed over the median so cars are driving next to oncoming traffic.

It gives construction crews more room to work and keeps three lanes open in each direction during a project.

Then, the traffic pattern will shift back into three lanes on the proper side of the highway.

There is only one exception. Traffic will shift right to the outside of the highway between State Route 741 and U.S. 35.

It will give road crews room to work on the State Route 741 overpass bridge. That work is expected to be finished at the end of the year.

At that point, the traffic on I-75 between SR-741 and U.S. 35 will also shift back to normal patterns inching this road work closer to its end.

“Just can’t wait until they get it all done because I’m sick of construction. I’m ready for it to get back to normal.”

Bedell says the southern Montgomery County work zone is getting close to finished. It is scheduled to be done next summer.

The I-75 Construction Project in northern Montgomery County closer to Needmore Road will take longer.

That is scheduled to be finished in the summer of 2027.

