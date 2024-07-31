Drivers to see changes on I-75 construction zone in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers will see changes on the Interstate 75 construction zone in Montgomery County.
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will switch traffic patterns on I-75 between U.S. 35 and State Route 741, according to a spokesperson.
The ramp from Dryden Road to I-75 SB will be closed for 60 days as crews rebuild it.
The updated pattern will maintain three lanes of traffic in each direction on I-75 SB.
Drivers can also expect intermittent lane closures starting the week of August 4 to shift concrete barriers, the spokesperson said.
The traffic pattern will stay in place through October.
ODOT hopes to finish the project next summer.
